‘What about Duduzane Zuma?’ – Malema raises questions over ‘Gupta corruption facilitator’

Molefe Seeletsa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has questioned why the son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane, has not being arrested.

This is after the Department of Justice and Correctional Services (JCS) on Monday confirmed the arrest of Rajesh and Atul Gupta in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Guptas brothers – who were reportedly arrested last Friday – are wanted in connection with the R24.9 million Nulane Investment fraud and money laundering case.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Malema seemed unfazed by the brothers’ arrest, saying the news may be an attempt to take away attention from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has come under fire over the $4 million robbery at his Limpopo farm.

WATCH: EFF releases videos allegedly showing $4 million robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm

“Before I answer the question of the Guptas, which I am not going to answer, give me a picture of the Guptas in prison first, then I will answer that question, because the possibility is that this story might be used as a diversion.

“I am told the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] says it doesn’t know this and therefore I am not going to entertain a diversion and a spin of the state,” the EFF leader said.

“The state went to write its own letter and sent it to a DG [director-general] in the Presidency and took their own bullet and put it there, when South Africans refused to buy that story of intimidation of the DG as a diversion, then Guptas are arrested because they must be a diversion,” he added.

Duduzane Zuma

Malema also questioned why Duduzane is not being prosecuted for “facilitating Gupta corruption”.

“I don’t want to dwell much on the Guptas because you need to ask yourself why Duduzane Zuma is not arrested?

“Why are there no charges against Duduzane, who facilitated the Gupta corruption because the former deputy [finance] minister Mcebisi [Jonas] says he was called by Duduzane to go and see the Guptas. I was called by Duduzane myself, facilitating a meeting with the Guptas, and I said no,” he said.

He further suggested the fact that Duduzane’s attempts to call him for meeting with the Guptas showed that he may have been an “enabler”.

READ MORE: Zuma and entire ANC must be sweating bullets after Gupta brothers’ arrest

“If anything Duduzane enters South Africa and leaves for Dubai like its nothing so when you arrest the Guptas, you have to say here is what you did, but this is the enabler of you doing this.

“Duduzane rightfully so has challenged everyone who wants to speak nonsense about him [saying] ‘I’m here and I have not run to Dubai’.

“The international police can release a statement, but it is an interesting story. I would want to see the Guptas in jail, and I would want to hear that they are being brought to South Africa to be prosecuted here,” Malema concluded.

The #DubaiPolice arrest brothers wanted by South African authorities for criminal and money laundering charges. pic.twitter.com/vIByqyvGqQ— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 7, 2022

Extradition talks

South African and United Arab Emirates (UAE) law enforcement authorities have indicated that high-level discussions are underway on the process to get the Gupta brothers back to the country so they can stand trial on fraud charges following their arrest.

JCS spokesperson Chrispin Phiri previously indicated that the government hoped that the UAE had ratified an international agreement, which would pave the way for their extradition back to South Africa, following delays in the matter.

READ MORE: Guptas may want to escape Dubai, but kids and Atul don’t have passports

UAE’s ambassador Mahash Alhameli late last year said the Agreements on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) in Criminal Matters and Extradition between South Africa and the Middle Eastern country was signed in 2018.

The Guptas and their family fled the country in 2018 for the UAE after law enforcement agencies ramped up their investigations into allegations of state capture.