N3 Toll Route blocked and motorists urged to use alternate routes

The N3 Toll Route on Van Reenen Pass and Tugela Plaza has been blocked off in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the area until the road is cleared.

It is believed that truck drivers are protesting, but their grievances are reportedly unknown at this stage.

However, News24 reported that the drivers intensified their national strike against the employment of foreign nationals and the fuel hike.

Several articulated vehicles and trucks have been used to close both lanes of the N3 near Windy Corner, Van Reenen Pass.

Saps officials on scene

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the keys to the vehicles were not available at the time of writing as the truck drivers had parked the vehicles and fled.

Traffic has since been diverted to alternative routes but traffic on the main route remains backed up in both directions.

“Police are on [the] scene and attempts are being made to tow those vehicles that are causing the blockage. The police will also be investigating this matter and are confident that the perpetrators will be traced and arrested at a later stage,” Naicker said.

#sapsKZN⚠️The N3 has been blocked at Van Reenen Pass Near Windy Corner. Both lanes are closed to traffic. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. #SAPS members are on the scene and monitoring the situation. NP pic.twitter.com/pbiSqIr74b— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) June 16, 2022

N3 Toll Concession

Operations manager at N3 Toll Concession Thania Dhoogra confirmed the N3 roadblock at about 6am and also said the KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is currently directing northbound traffic off the N3 at the Colenso/Frere interchange.

“N3TC recommends that road users delay their trips to the area. Heavy traffic congestion and delays may be experienced in both directions on the N3 Toll Route,” Dhoogra continued.

News24 reported that the truck drivers had confirmed that they would be embarking on a nationwide truck shut down from Tuesday to Friday this week.

