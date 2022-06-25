Massive collision: 19 injured in a 13-vehicle accident on N2 in KZN

Citizen Reporter

Private Ambulance Service on Saturday afternoon responded to a 13-vehicle collision on the N2 South Bound at Esperanza in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

N2 collision

Upon assessment, paramedics found 19 patients had sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Emergency recovery services cleared the section of the road while paramedics treated some of the patients at the scene.

Those with severe injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance.

It’s alleged that heavy smoke from a nearby grass fire decreased viability and resulted in the collision.

Bakkie and tractor collide

KZN Private Ambulance Services also responded to a head-on collision involving a bakkie and a tractor on the R34.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 1 patient sustained serious injuries.

“The patient was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment”, a spokesperson said.

Photo: KZN Private Ambulance Services

Man injured in truck accident

In an unrelated case, a 35-year-old man was critically injured after being struck down by a truck on Agnew Road in Carletonville.

ER24 paramedics responding to the scene and found the man lying in the road. They administered Advanced Life Support while transporting him to the hospital for further care.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Road safety tips

Now that the rainy season is upon us again, a quick road safety reminder could prevent an accident and save a life.

See and be seen: Remember to turn on your headlights when driving in the rain. It’s also important to reduce speed and maintain a safe following distance.

Avoid braking suddenly as your vehicle may skid on wet roads, and beware of oil patches – it’s extra slippery when mixed with water.

Also, remember:

Be aware of your blind spots.

Wait a few seconds when it starts to rain before using the wipers as dry wipers may smudge the windshield.

Ensure wiper blades are replaced when worn down.

Change to a lower gear when going around a bend.

