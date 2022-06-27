53 passengers injured after bus overturns in KZN

Citizen Reporter

At least 53 occupants were injured after a bus overturned outside the Waterloo Sports Centre in Waterloo KwaZulu-Natal.

The bus was carrying at least 63 passengers, who were travelling from a funeral in Buffelsdraai, Verulam, on Sunday.

It is understood the driver lost control, resulting in a rollover.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), alongside Netcare 911 and various private ambulance services, were summoned to the scene after receiving multiple calls from witnesses requesting assistance for the injured passengers.

Upon arrival at about 16:14pm, Rusa officials discovered the bus lying on its side.

53 passengers had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“The injured were freed from the wreckage with assistance from Rusa members and the public.”

“The injured sustained mild to moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital by private and provincial ambulance services,” Rusa said in a statement.

The driver fled the scene for unknown reasons.

In an unrelated incident, Private Ambulance Service on Saturday afternoon responded to a 13-vehicle collision on the N2 South Bound at Esperanza in KZN.

Upon assessment, paramedics found 19 patients had sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Emergency recovery services cleared the section of the road while paramedics treated some of the patients at the scene.

Those with severe injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance.

It’s alleged that heavy smoke from a nearby grass fire decreased visibility and resulted in the collision.

Bakkie and tractor collide

Emergency services also responded to a head-on collision involving a bakkie and a tractor on the R34.

Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 1 patient sustained serious injuries.

The patient was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

