Enyobeni tragedy wouldn’t happen in Sandton or Cape Town – here’s why

The Enyobeni tragedy represents a systemic failure by government and police to enforce the rules equally in all areas, according to G&G Productions CEO and Matric Rage Festival owner Greg Walsh.

Walsh explained that police and government officials appear to display a certain disregard for enforcing the rules and regulations that govern event planning in taverns and primarily lower-income areas, as opposed to when they are hosted in affluent areas.

“There are 21 sets of documents, licenses and compliance checks that organisers of the Matric Rage festival undergo before that event even takes place – from security checks to medical planning, waste disposal, and liquor licensing,” explained Walsh.

“If we had to organise an event like that in Sandton or Cape Town, police would not have allowed it to go ahead, because they enforce compliance to the letter in affluent areas.”

Walsh said when a road or block party takes place in any township, the event organisers sometimes only get permission from the neighbours to close the road, and if and when the police arrive – they accept residents’ permission as enough to host such an event, whereas, in Sandton or Cape Town, that would be shut down before it can begin.

What it costs to host a decent festival

The Matric Rage Festival is restricted to over 18s and varsity students. It is treated as a rite of passage for many youngsters with the economic means to attend the week-long event, but it’s too expensive to run multiple times a year.

European countries typically have hundreds of festivals for the youth, but the South African market is limited.

“Holland, for example, has one quarter the size of our population but hosts over 1000 festivals during the summer period which is over three months, and is attended by tens of thousands of people,” explained Walsh.

Its been nearly 15 years since an event was held under for solely 18’s.

G&G previously hosted under 18 parties in Cape Town during the holidays and on a Wednesday night. These used to be attended by thousands of youngsters annually.

“There is currently no market to cater for the 18 crowds. But it is something G&G Productions are exploring in light of Covid-19 as businesses are looking to get back on their feet,” said Walsh.

At the price of a R22 million flag – government could host five decent youth events

The Enyobeni tragedy highlights a need to provide safe, regulated entertainment and events for young people.

Walsh said government could easily take the lead when it comes to creating a culture of great events for youngsters.

But these events would require strong partnerships with private sponsors as there wouldn’t be any income generation from alcohol sales.

“These types of events need to be a private and public partnership and government needs to be stricter when it comes to enforcing the rules in lower-income areas.,” said Walsh.

Walsh says a decent festival would cost around R2-5 million with proper entertainment, DJ’s, stage set up etc.

This means that for a fraction of the price the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture was willing to fork out for its R22 million flag project, they could easily partner with the private sector to hold 20 road shows in rural areas for youngsters.

The department has not responded to our requests for an interview or response to their plans to engage the youth.

