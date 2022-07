As public calls grow for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be removed for his mishandling of a response to concerns raised by Action Society director Ian Cameron over crime fighting, experts on Wednesday said President Cyril Ramaphosa was not likely to remove him, due to ANC political dynamics. A Cape Town community police forum on Tuesday descended into a heated exchange between Cele and Cameron on concerns about policing in the townships of Gugulethu and Nyanga – provoking Cele’s outburst: “Don’t talk to me about the safety of my people. I fought for it. I nearly died for it. Don’t...

A Cape Town community police forum on Tuesday descended into a heated exchange between Cele and Cameron on concerns about policing in the townships of Gugulethu and Nyanga – provoking Cele’s outburst: “Don’t talk to me about the safety of my people. I fought for it. I nearly died for it. Don’t provoke me… Don’t tell me about things you have studied and you have heard.”

Former public protector and University of Stellenbosch professor Thuli Madonsela, political analysts and a leading security expert, largely saw Cele’s response as inappropriate.

Undeterred, Cameron said he would continue to speak out on crime issues until Cele effectively addressed community concerns.

“The minister embarrassed himself because I spoke about crimes which happened on the ground. I won’t stop speaking about those things and I won’t be silenced by someone abusing police power for political gain.

“He showed his true colours and made himself look like a real dictator. He does not deserve to be in that office,” said Cameron.

While not condoning what happened, Madonsela suggested South Africans engage on such matters as part of a post-political social compact.

“On whether Cele’s conduct was proper, I believe he should do better. Though he may have been under enormous emotional stress over the 21 children who perished at Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape, he needs to exercise better emotional regulation.

“It’s time men submitted to therapy and mind-management techniques, such as mindfulness.

“The comment ‘none of us worry about your nonsense’ by the civil society leader came across as minimising and dismissive. Cele and many others are still healing from debasement on the basis of white supremacy. It possibly triggered unhealed wounds of the odious racism Cele and others suffered,” Madonsela said.

Independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said: “At first I thought the police minister crossed the line and was being discourteous to his hosts.

“On another level, I begin to understand the outburst; how stressful it can be to be in charge of a dysfunctional department.”

Describing his tirade as “an absolute disgrace”, Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald, said: “Cele is not only losing control of himself, but also the police and the broader fight against crime.”

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast of Nelson Mandela University said: “Cele is a crowd-puller in KwaZulu-Natal and, were it not for him, the president would not have made it. He won’t get rid of him.”

Independent security expert Dr Johan Burger said Cameron had legitimate criticisms, but he was unnecessarily aggressive.