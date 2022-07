Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Wednesday denied bringing in cancer “pills” for the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from Russia, but noted SA would benefit greatly if it reached out to other countries with better technology. “I didn’t bring anything bodily. I didn’t bring any tablets, I am not insane,” said Sisulu. She said, however, seeing the technology Russia had, she thought of approaching Duarte’s doctors to find out how advanced her cancer was and if they could “try something else” similar to what she saw. ALSO READ: Jessie Duarte’s daughter’s emotional letter reveals cancer struggle Being a cancer survivor herself,...

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Wednesday denied bringing in cancer “pills” for the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from Russia, but noted SA would benefit greatly if it reached out to other countries with better technology.

“I didn’t bring anything bodily. I didn’t bring any tablets, I am not insane,” said Sisulu.

She said, however, seeing the technology Russia had, she thought of approaching Duarte’s doctors to find out how advanced her cancer was and if they could “try something else” similar to what she saw.

Being a cancer survivor herself, a chair at Choc Childhood Cancer Foundation SA and losing both her brother and husband to the disease, Sisulu said she was continuously trying to find out, especially for children, what could be done to improve treatments in the country.

In an interview with the SABC at Duarte’s funeral, she said she secured medication for Duarte while on a trip to Russia, but it arrived too late.

“I had gone to Russia at the invitation of the tourism minister. And while I was there, I was interested in their medication, in their medical facilities,” said an emotional Sisulu.

“I was taken to a medical facility, which impressed me greatly. And I thought, you know, my friend would benefit from this, but it was too late.”

According to an article by The ASCO Post which referenced Globocan, it was estimated almost 110,000 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in SA in 2020, with over 56,000 cancer-related deaths.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it was looking into Sisulu’s reported statement and engaging with the minister’s office, as it had strict rules on the import and export of medicines.

“It must be noted there are numerous oncology medicines registered by Sahpra and are available in SA for a range of cancers,” Sahpra spokesperson Youven Gounden said.

“In the event a treating oncologist needs to secure an unregistered medicine for a specific patient, Sahpra does have a mechanisms in place.”

The Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) said while SA treated cancer like other countries, including Russia, the only difference was “Russia had a proton therapy centre which was successfully operating in St Petersburg, and the innovative Hipec treatment was already being used at the Federal State Budget Scientific Research Centre for Radiology”.

“It’s very effective for metastases (cancer that has spread) in the abdominal cavity,” said Zodwa Sithole, Cansa’s head of advocacy.

“At the Botkin Hospital, they successfully perform operations on the Da Vinci robot.”

While SA does not necessarily need a new concept to treat cancer, Cansa strongly believed cancer problems can be addressed by increased awareness among the public.

