‘Don Mattera was a great poet’ – Naledi Pandor

Iconic poet and author Don Mattera has been remembered as a loving father and mentor to young people in the field of art and poetry.

The 86-year-old passed away on Monday after having been ill for some time.

He was laid to rest on the same day at the West Park cemetery in line with Muslim rites.

A memorial service was held for the anti-apartheid activist at the Roodepoort Theatre on Sunday afternoon, organised by the Don Mattera Legacy Foundation.

Speakers and performers included international relations and cooperation minister Dr Naledi Pandor, Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse, musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, singer and actress Abigail Kubheka, poet Lebo Mashile and poet and sculptor Pitika Ntuli.

Jenny Jafta from the Don Mattera Legacy Foundation has vowed to keep his legacy alive.

“We will take a portion of Don’s legacy in our hearts forever, and the foundation has done various work to ensure that his legacy lives on. However, what is it that we ought to do? And this is the challenge I would like to leave with all of us.”

“The challenge is this, by your presence here today, you share in this legacy of Don Mattera because he has given us wonderful gifts.

“He has given us the gifts of compassion, care and love and humanity and kindness and what better way to honour him than by living these gifts as we go forward,” Jafta said.

Pandor said Mattera hated dishonesty.

She described Mattera as an ‘achiever of note,’ saying the late poet represented South Africa well on the global stage.

“Don Mattera, a man from humble beginnings, a man born of struggle, a man of rhythm, a man of word, a man of action, and was one of our significant achievers. Donato Francesco Mattera, a name with such poetry could only result in great poetry and symmetry.”

Joburg City Theatre artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy, they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature with an Emerging Writers Awards project.

