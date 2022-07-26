Heidi Giokos opens up about attempted rape ordeal

Faizel Patel

As the country deals with an epidemic of gender-based violence (GBV), rape and murder, eNCA broadcaster and journalist Heidi Giokos opens up about her traumatic experience of almost being raped and murdered.

In a series of posts shared on Twitter, Giokos says she still lives the trauma of the horrendous night.

“I was almost raped and murdered on 14th of February. House was broken into. I woke up to him walking towards my bed. He tied me up. When he was done in my room and left, I managed to untie my hands and then heard him coming back upstairs. He forced me outside.”

“He got violent and aggressive. Kept asking for money and laptops. He then ripped my pjs off. When he got up to take his pants off, I decided to be brave and run for my life. Hands tied to the back with no clothes on. I thought I’ll rather die than be raped. Let me take the risk,” Giokos tweeted.

Giokos says she managed to escape her attacker.

“I got away. Thank God. Sadly, he also got away. It was torture. He was in our house for almost 3 hours. He left upstairs and came back, and that’s when he told me I have to go outside with him otherwise he would kill me.”

“I wasn’t sure how many people were in the house. And all I kept thinking about were my parents. I was so scared he hurt them. Luckily they were unharmed. I wasn’t going to speak. But I feel I must. Where I can help, I want to. What I went through was Hell!!” Giokos said.

Gikos added that she went through extensive therapy after her ordeal.

“And I’m not okay but I’m much better. If it wasn’t for my family, partner and colleagues I don’t know where I’d be. Seriously. I’ve also lost some friends in the process. They didn’t bother to show up for me. And that was telling.”

“But I’m here. Alive. And doing much better. I know everyone has a story. I know we all go through the most. I’m lucky to be alive and be able to tell my story. Most women and children don’t live this or survive this. One day at a time,” she added.

Giokos says she was also told by police that there wasn’t much they could do after her attack.

“Finger prints were found. Tons, as he wasn’t wearing gloves. Not covering his face. DNA was also found. But I was told by police he isn’t documented, therefore, they can’t trace him. This broke me. Because all I want is for him to be found and arrested. I want to know why? Why!!!!”

Last month, Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed that sexual offences recorded a 13.7% increase with contact sexual offences recording the only decrease in this crime category during the fourth quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year, between January and March.

“In the first three months of this year, 10 818 people were raped in South Africa. Almost half of the cases, a staggering 4 653 rapes, took place at the home of the rape victim or the home of the rapist. Public parks, beaches, streets, open fields, parking areas and abandoned buildings were the second most likely places for rapes to occur. Liquor was involved in 1 290 of the rapes,” said Cele.

Cele said overall crimes committed against a person, also known as Contact Crimes, increased by 15.0%.

