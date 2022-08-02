WATCH: Amnesty SA calls for calm after protesters killed in Tembisa shutdown

Faizel Patel

Amnesty International South Africa has called for calm following the violent Tembisa shutdown which has claimed the lives of at least four people.

The demonstrations broke out in the East Rand township on Monday, with residents protesting over exorbitant electricity prices.

An Ekurhuleni Municipality Customer Care Centre, an electricity sub-station including municipal and private vehicles were set alight during the violent protest.

(Video: Supplied)

In a series of tweets, Amnesty International South Africa said while the community has a right to protest, it should be done peacefully.

ALSO READ: Tembisa shutdown: EFF calls for restraint by police

“We are calling for calm and restraint in Tembisa. The right to peacefully protest must be respected and protected. Protesters must refrain from using violence and damaging public property while making their voices heard.”

Amnesty SA also called on police to investigate the death of protestors.

“The SA Police Service must thoroughly investigate the killing of a protester in Tembisa so that those responsible for the unlawful killing are held to account. Authorities must also show restraint.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has condemned acts of violence and lawlessness demonstrated by Tembisa residents.

Makhura said the provincial government has called on the Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell to meet with community leaders who are leading the protest.

“We acknowledge that residents have the democratic right to express their grievances. However, communities must express their grievances in a responsible and constructive manner. The violent and destructive nature of these protests is unacceptable.”

Makhura added that the blatant acts of criminality accompanied by these protests undermine the genuine concerns raised by communities on real issues.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, our thoughts are with them. We call on law enforcement agencies to protect lives and property, and to bring the perpetrators of this violence and anarchy to book.”

On Monday, Campbell said while there are Tembisa community members who have genuinely raised concerns with The City, the protest seems to have been overtaken by criminal elements meant to destabilise the coalition government.

ALSO READ: Case against Krugersdorp suspects postponed to Wednesday