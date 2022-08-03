WATCH: Cele says victim ‘lucky to be raped by one man’

Kgomotso Phooko

Police minister Bheki Cele has caused an uproar after saying a 19-year-old girl was lucky to be raped by one man.

Cele, in a interview on eNCA, giving the developments of the Krugersdorp rape incident, where eight women were gang raped last Thursday.

“They ordered the rest to watch as others were raped, one woman was raped by ten different men, the other one by eight, the other one by six, the other one by six, four and three and all that,” said Cele.

“The one 19-year-old was lucky, if it is lucky, that was raped by one man.”

South Africans were enraged by the lack of sensitivity from the minister of police, who consider it luck to be sexually violated by one man rather than multiple men.

1. Bheki Cele is a certifiable moron.

2. Is this how the police think about rape? That victims in South Africa are lucky when they’re only rapped by one person? Is this the state of our nation? pic.twitter.com/jgaXaR8oDT— Mudzuli Rakhivhane (@Mudzuli_Rakhi) August 2, 2022

Cele must go

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been calling for the axing of Cele for his incompetence as the Minister of Police.

“How can a person with an attitude that perpetuates rape culture in an already violent society be the head of the SAPS?

“This is more than enough reason for him to be fired,” said the DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities – Nazley Sharif.

Rape is very rife in South Africa, recent crime statistics revealed that rape cases increased by 13.7% to 10 818 compared to last year’s figure of 9 518.

The party took this as a last straw and launched a petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack “a clueless and irresponsible misogynist” Cele.

“People have had enough of Cele, amongst other things, his failure to address the surging criminal violent incidents and failure to provide justice for GBV victims.”

South Africa is in crisis when the minister of police, Bheki Cele, says a women is lucky if she is only raped by one man. That is literally what he said. That is one of many reasons SA is retaining it's position as rape capital of the world. >150/day #CeleMustGo #WomensMonth— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) August 2, 2022

There is nothing lucky about being raped, not even by one person who threatened your life with a gun to submit to their power and will.



As an elder, Bheki Cele should learn to measure his words.— HlatseSekgobela???????????????? (@John_Hlatse) August 3, 2022

