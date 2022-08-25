Minister of Human Settlements to ramp up services in OR Tambo Municipality after floods

Citizen Reporter

The Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi said that she has outlined plans to accelerate the response to the flood stricken OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Kubayi made this announcement on Wednesday, after a two-day visit to the municipality, in the wake of devastating floods that destroyed many homes and public infrastructures earlier this year.

She was joined by Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete, MEC of Human Settlements Siphokazi Lusithi and District Executive Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana, and Inqquza Hill Local Municipality Executive Mayor Nonkosi Pepping.

Slow service in OR Tambo Municipality

“A technical team in the district has been activated to deal with some of the challenges that must be immediately prioritised. This includes ensuring that all disasters are treated with the urgency that requires us to assist affected families,” said Kubayi.

Kubayi also said the government will improve the process of providing temporary shelters to the affected families.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape families buying water from donkey carts

“Therefore, the Department will strengthen its Enhanced People’s Housing Process (EPHP) programme to complement efforts to respond to disasters.

“In this programme, beneficiaries will be actively involved in constructing their house, an intervention that received a positive response during engagements with communities.”

During the visit to Mhlontlo, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Nyandeni and Ingquza Hill local municipalities, she noted that the response to the disaster was moving at a slow pace.

According to Kubayi, a technical team has been tasked to review plans to speed up service delivery in the areas.

“The team will also review plans to ensure the speedy provision of bulk infrastructure for all projects and unblock all blocked projects. The focus will remain on the disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in those communities.”

Residents blame government for years of poor service delivery

In April, a joint ministerial task team visited the affected communities and engaged with angry residents, who accused the government of not prioritising them.

They also complained about hazardous sewage spillages.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sizwe Mchunu had assured the residents that they will attend to their grievances with urgency.

“We have a different process, dealing and focusing on sewage spillages. Seven of those will be fixed by the end of May, this year. It is going to happen,” said Mchunu at the time.

NOW READ: Hospital taps dry, piling on infection risk – Amathole municipality’s service delivery and water droughts