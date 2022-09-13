Four government properties fraudulently transferred to private entities

Citizen Reporter

Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the South African Police Services (Saps) have revealed that a number of government properties were allegedly irregularly, fraudulently and unlawfully transferred out of the name of the National Government of South Africa and into the names of third parties or entities.

Last week, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained preservation of property orders in the High Court of South Africa: Mahikeng, North-West Division and the Gauteng Division, Pretoria. These relate to the property owned by the state as well as bank accounts belonging to business entities and individuals believed to have ‘stolen’ this property.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority and the SIU, it is alleged that the individuals had defrauded the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform and the Deeds Registries by illegal and fraudulently transferring of government property to private persons and private entities.

These acts resulted in state losses amounting in excess of more than R 144 million.

The properties were based in Mmabatho, Randjesfontein, Hurlingham and Hyde Park.

The SIU is in the process of reversing said properties back into the name of the rightful owner being the Government of South Africa.

Head of the SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi, has welcomed the High Court preservation orders and the impact of the collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

“This is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigations outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by the State.”

