Sexual harassment, theft: 56 higher education staff suspended, still paid

The department of higher education and training (DHET) is grappling with a personnel crisis, with 56 employees currently suspended on various charges ranging from sexual harassment to fraud.

Rise Mzansi MP Songezo Siphiwo Zibi questioned former minister of higher education and training Nobuhle Nkabane about the suspensions.

Zibi also questioned the DHET having the second most number of suspended employees among all national government departments as of 31 December 2024.

Zibi initially asked about 35 employees who were put on suspension with full pay as at 31 January this year.

However, while only providing the breakdown for the 35, the department recently also revealed that in the 2024/25 year, 56 employees in total were suspended.

Scale of the suspension crisis

The inquiry revealed serious misconduct allegations across multiple salary levels and demographics in the DHET.

The suspended employees face various charges including sexual harassment, theft, fraud, assault and intimidation.

Several cases involve allegations against students, highlighting concerns about the safety of the learning environment.

Financial impact

The suspensions are costing taxpayers significantly.

Monthly salaries for the 35 suspended employees range from R11 961 to R73 126, with most earning between R20 000 and R40 000 per month.

Over the past five financial years, the department suspended 157 employees in total.

The financial cost reached R31.7 million in salaries paid during this period.

Individual cases and charges

Among the most serious cases are multiple sexual harassment allegations.

The eight employees facing these charges are:

Ndlovu SP who earns R32 783.50,

Garside RPK, who faces “allegations of sexual harassment against students in exchange for marks” and earns R30 274.50 monthly while suspended.

Mapadimeng J earning R25 663.87;

Vilana M earning R40,675 87;

Nkosi SM earning R21 466.00;

Maneli GM earning R43 469.25;

Mahlangu TM earning R24 348.0;, and

Mienies SC earning R22 334.00.

Several employees face fraud charges related to trade certifications.

Thobejane SN and Mokoena JP both face “allegations of fraud in processing trade certifications” and earn R23 626 and R18 579.75 respectively.

Theft allegations feature prominently. Mdumbe PZ, Rigala B and Mbengo G all face theft charges.

However, Rigala B and Mbengo G had “no adverse findings” against them despite the allegations.

Timeline concerns

The duration of disciplinary processes varies significantly.

Some cases have been finalised, while others remain pending.

Employee Vilana M’s case status is “unclear as the chairperson is on sick leave”, despite earning R40 675.87 monthly.

The department’s data shows average resolution times have improved dramatically.

In 2020/2021, cases took an average of 137.6 days to conclude. By 2024/2025, this dropped to 14.4 days on average.

Five-year suspension pattern

The suspension crisis has escalated over recent years.

In 2020/2021, seven employees were suspended at a cost of R6.01 million.

This number peaked at 56 suspensions in 2024/2025, costing R6.07 million.

The 2022/2023 financial year saw the highest costs, with R10.55 million paid to 33 suspended employees.

The 2023/2024 period had the most suspensions at 48 employees, costing R7.65 million.

Departmental response to suspensions

Nkabane’s former office acknowledged the severity of the situation.

According to the parliamentary reply, “employees were placed on precautionary suspension due to various allegations of serious misconduct, ranging from sexual harassment and theft”.

The department attributes prolonged suspensions to several factors.

These include “the complexity and severity of the allegation, sophisticated act of misconduct, shortage of investigators and the safety of witnesses”.

Demographic breakdown

The suspended employees span various salary levels from Post Level 1 (PL1), referring to the entry-level position for teachers to SL14.

The majority are classified as black males and females, with some coloured and white employees also suspended.

Higher-level employees face more complex charges.

Ngubelanga LL, at salary level 14 earning R72 878.10, faces supply chain management irregularities.

Muswaba MM, at level 13 earning R73 126.73, faces misconduct allegations under Section 188A procedures.

Ongoing investigations and suspension cases breakdown

Of the 35 suspended employees, 26 cases have been finalised, while eight remain pending disciplinary hearings.

One employee resigned during the process and two cases resulted in no adverse findings despite initial allegations.

Sexual harassment represents the most common charge, with eight employees suspended for various forms of harassment.

Theft allegations account for three suspensions, while fraud in processing trade certifications led to two suspensions.

Other charges include 3 cases of improper conduct, 2 cases each of assault and sabotage allegations, and individual cases of gross negligence, intimidation, falsifying documents, conflict of interest, and unauthorised possession of equipment.

Several cases remain unresolved. Disciplinary hearings for multiple employees are scheduled to conclude by various dates through September 2025.

Some employees await final determinations.

