R10k just to show up: Fear of ‘Nkabane 2.0’ as ANC Youth League leaders get hospital board positions

From 'tutor' to Gauteng hospitals board member, seemingly only on political connections.

Fresh concerns of cronyism have rocked the Gauteng health sector after the reported appointment of several ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leaders to hospital boards in the province.

As hospitals battle overcrowding, understaffing, corruption, low morale, and fierce battles over who should get healthcare, those tasked with managing the crisis were allegedly hired not for their expertise or experience but because of party connections.

An unnamed ANCYL member told The Sunday Times that “comrades were encouraged to apply”, with the party promising to “lobby” for them.

Those appointed include Gauteng youth league deputy secretary Ziyanda Ncuru, deputy chair Jennifer Latifi, and Tshwane regional secretary Onkgopotse Thompson-Peete.

PEC members Masabata Ramollo, Thabo Matome Twayise, Ashley Mabasa and Vuyisile Plaatjie were also listed, as was ANCYL member Khumo Thandeka.

Paid for their expertise

Some of those appointed held accounting and transport management qualifications, while others’ only listed qualifications were as a “tutor”.

They will reportly receiving around R10 000 for each meeting they attend.

Nkabane 2.0

A senior provincial government official said it was like “Nkabane 2.0″, in reference to the saga around higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane’s appointment of the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) board.

The minister appointed several ANC-linked officials to the board, including minerals minister Gwede Mantashe‘s son, and several other fellow party associates. She withdrew the appointments, but not before digging in her heels and appearing to mislead Parliament.

She told MPs that the selections were made by an “independent” panel chaired by Advocate Terry Motau, who later denied any involvement in the process.

Higher Education Chief Director for Seta Coordination, Mabuza Ngubane, was also listed on the panel but told Parliament on Friday that he had not accepted the appointment, attended any panel meetings or screened any candidates.

The rest of the panel included officials from the Department of Higher Education, including Nkabane’s chief of staff, Nelisiwe Semane, and advisor Asisipho Solani.

Nkabane remains in office despite significant pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend or fire here.

The DA has laid a criminal complaint against the minister and also reported her to both the Public Protector and Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa