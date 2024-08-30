9 hippo skulls and elephant ears confiscated in Limpopo poaching and laundering sting

The hippo skulls were accompanied by several parts of an elephant while police also confiscated guns and luxury vehicles.

Two suspects have been arrested after a poaching raid in Phalaborwa, in Limpopo.

The investigation, which has been ongoing for several years, into alleged money laundering and poaching activities culminated in the detainment of a 36-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

The two accused will appear in the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 30 August.

Hippo and elephant skulls

Police began investigating the pair in 2022 and eventually conducted the raid on 29 August, this year, in Prieska.

The pair are accused of conducting illegal hunting on a farm in Lulekani, while police are still searching for a third suspect who evaded arrest.

“A search at [the third suspect’s] residence resulted in recovering a 9mm pistol believed to be linked to an attempted murder case in Lulekani policing area in January this year,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Several police units, as well as the Department of Agriculture, were involved in the raid and confiscated a host of animal remains, firearms and other valuables.

Police discovered nine hippo skulls, one elephant skull, one large elephant hide and two elephant ears.

In addition to large amounts of cases, four rifles and seven silencers, police confiscated a luxury SUV and a boat.

“We appreciate the support of our farming community and urge them to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the police,” said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Pangolin found in Kuruman

In a separate incident, police arrested three suspects after being found with a pangolin.

The Upington Stock Theft, Endangered Species Unit and Kuruman police secured the arrest setting up the intelligence-driven operation.

“Information led them to the arrest of three suspects, aged 33, 36 and 45 years old, respectively, who were found in the possession of a Pangolin valued at approximately R250,000,” confirmed Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers.

“Police in the Northern Cape are relentless in their efforts to protect endangered species and will ensure that perpetrators feel the full wrath of the law,” concluded Ehlers.