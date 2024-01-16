‘A done deal’ – BLF promises Zuma their vote, and will monitor parliamentarians

The black consciousness group also said it will work with the MK party to "keep check of MK parliamentarians" and their agenda.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader, Andile Mgxitama came out of meeting with former President Jacob Zuma excited saying’s “it’s a done deal”.

He was referring to discussions that the party hold with Zuma’s uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party at Nkandla, Zuma’s homestead in KwaZulu-Natal pertaining to co-operation for the upcoming election.

Mgxitama told The Citizen this evening that the BLF had agreed in the meeting with Zuma that the party would vote with MK.

“It’s part of our commitment to building a radical black movement to take the battle to WMC (white monopoly capital,” Mgxitama said.

Mgxitama arrived in Nkandla yesterday afternoon and his delegation and they had to wait in a queue because there were many leaders and organisations that wanted an audience with the struggle stalwart, who had defied the ANC and began to campaign for his new party without resigning from the ruling party.

He confirmed that over 100 people came to see the former president at his residence in the rural village, north of KwaZulu-Natal.

BLF burst onto the political scene a few years ago with radical policies on land, claiming it would take land from white people and give to the landless black majority, causing it to clash with many conservative groupings that have sued its leadership for hate speech – speech including the BLF threatening to kill for land.

The party or movement, as it is preferred to be known, was one of several parties that expressed interest to co-operate with MK.

Earlier today. Mgxitama told The Citizen that they were going to discuss co-operation for the 2024 elections with MK.

“BLF has a long history of supporting President Zuma and Radical Economic Transformation agenda. BLF believes black political unity is the instrument to address all the historical questions such as land and the economy.

“We shall discuss the modalities of an electoral pact. It’s our hope to keep BLF alive as an extra-parliamentary force to keep check of MK parliamentarians and the agenda they will be pushing,” Mgxitama said.

“MK presents an exciting possibility to build a radical left political force. We are aware of the potential pitfalls but the rewards are way bigger than the disadvantages. We have proposals on the co-operation with MK,” he said.

MK was yet to establish a formal national structure including an executive committee, but indications were clear that Zuma could be its president and his children Duduzane and Duduzile, and Ace Magashule being part of the top leadership.

Zuma is expected to meet Amakhosi (traditional leaders) from throughout the country in Nkandla today

Recently the African Congress for Transformation led by former ANC secretary-general and a Zuma ally, announced it was joining forces with MK.

Some fear that a combination of all these parties would give the ANC sleepless nights towards the 2024 national elections, likely to take place between April and May.