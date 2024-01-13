A job that needs love, passion, bravery

While being a firefighter in a growing city may be a noble calling, it is also not easy and comes with no rest, according to Berea fire station commander Freddy Morukhu. With over 20 years in the game, Morukhu, who is in charge of the urban search and swift water rescue team in the City of Joburg, says the job requires a lot of love, passion and bravery. “I completed matric in 1994 and then I went to college to do electrical engineering. I did it until N5, then completed all my practicals,” said Morukhu, 49. Watch: Dozens evacuated as…

While being a firefighter in a growing city may be a noble calling, it is also not easy and comes with no rest, according to Berea fire station commander Freddy Morukhu.

With over 20 years in the game, Morukhu, who is in charge of the urban search and swift water rescue team in the City of Joburg, says the job requires a lot of love, passion and bravery.

“I completed matric in 1994 and then I went to college to do electrical engineering. I did it until N5, then completed all my practicals,” said Morukhu, 49.

“I started doing electrical work involving contracting. It was a heavy-duty. While I continued to work there, I was not happy. Then, one day at church, I met a guy who was a firefighter who told me about this whole firefighting thing – and that’s where I gained interest in it.”

Morukhu, who was born in Mokopane, Limpopo, started working in the fire department in Ivory Park in 2002 as a volunteer.

“By that time, I didn’t have any qualification for the fire, so that’s why I started as a volunteer.

“I started to attend different courses at the time, then I got employed at Green Lane in 2003 on contract. It was renewed every three months,” he said.

“In 2004, I got a permanent position. I was placed at the Alexandra f ire station. I worked there for five years and I got a promotion. I worked at North View Fire Station as a shift leader for five years as well. In 2014, I got promoted as a station commander and I was placed on the same station in Northview.

“The reason they placed me there is because I did a special course we call Usar (urban search and rescue).”

Morukhu said the station was tasked to deal with all the events related to urban search and rescue incidents such as structural collapse, confined space, road rescue and the likes.

“I worked there for a very long time until it happened there was an incident in town where were people died in the building next to Braamfontein.

“After that incident, they wanted someone who can minimise such incidents and I was one of the people who had been picked to come and work in town. That’s why you seen me today in Berea fire station.

“Four years back, I did swift water rescue and then I was qualified. That is one of the jobs that we are doing. These are all the calls related to water. It’s very critical and sensitive.

“After qualifying and being trained, I had to lead the team because currently, within our level, I’m the one who’s qualified. There are no other station commanders who’s a swift water rescue. I am the only one.

“So, I’m working with them. I’m still coordinating Usar, which is a task force that also includes swift water rescue. They wanted me to turn this station into a rescue station where we will have urban search and rescue and swift water rescue guys.”

But Morukhu said the station was small. “It’s actually constricting us. So, they are now opting for me to be moved to Central Fire Station, which was built recently.”

He said the work had not been easy and filled with many challenges and difficulties. “I remember there was a call in Soweto where a child fell into the sewer water drain. We searched for 21 days.

“We ended up going directly into the sewer where there’s no water, just sewage.”

“We walked inside the sewer from Dlamini in Soweto to the plant chamber, where we eventually found the child. So, it is very hectic but we do this because we love the job.

“Many have asked why I do this and how do I cope and the truth is, no-one is forcing me but I love doing this.”

During his career, Morukhu has obtained several qualifications which included a BTech at Tshwane University of Technology.

He also did all the internal courses such as firefighter to hazmat (hazardous material) awareness, hazmat operation and hazmat technician, which allow one to deal with all hazmat calls.

He also has pump operating, aerial operator, disaster management and medical qualifications. Recalling one of his most traumatic experiences, with tears in his eyes, Morukhu said the Bank of Lisbon fire was one of worst.

Six years ago, a fire broke out at the building formerly used as the Gauteng health department’s head office.

The fire started on the 23rd floor on 5 September, 2018 and raged for three days. Three firefighters died.

“At that time, they had asked me to act as a divisional manager in City of Joburg. I think I worked in town for a week when that incident happened. By that time, I did not know some of the people.

“I was in the office when I got a call from my admin, who told me a fire had taken place and people were trapped in the building.

“I drove to the scene and when I arrived, I was approached by a firefighter who was crying. When I checked, I saw people coming out of the windows from the 25th floor, asking for help.

“I then saw a firefighter on the floor, the one that fell from the ledge. It was not nice. It was a disaster. It was hard to experience that. After every call and job, we attend counselling because it is really hectic.”

With firefighters known for dedicating their lives to the fire service and working 24-hour shifts, responding to fires and explosions, automobile accidents and medical emergencies, Morukhu said it was not easy to maintain balance in terms of work and family life.

“In 2003, I got engaged. I had a child before that and the mother passed on in the early 2000s. My first marriage only happened in 2004 and I then only had the first child in my marriage in 2019. She’s five years old now.

“My wife didn’t understand how we worked but now she understands. I am too busy and they complained, but I’m trying to make time when I can.

“It’s difficult with me because whether I’m on standby or not, if a call comes that requires a special scheme, I’ll have to respond.

“But I’m trying to manage the family side. If I get a chance, we go out, we spend our whole time together.”