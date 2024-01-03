ActionSA welcomes court decision of Limpopo councillor, questions EFF ‘silence’

The Limpopo EFF councillor was allegedly found in possession of stolen firearms and ammunition. He had also been connected to a burglary and stock theft.

ActionSA has welcomed a Seshego Magistrate’s Court decision to keep EFF councillor in custody while awaiting a formal bail hearing next week Friday.

In a statement, ActionSA in Limpopo said it was pleased that Jacob Seshoka and his co-accused were detained.

ALSO READ: EFF members, including Julius Malema, ordered to apologise for disrupting 2023 Sona

“In the interest of justice, we applaud the courts for keeping him detained. We are of the firm belief that a hardened criminal like him, who stands accused of a Schedule 5 offence, should not be allowed to return to the community,” said party provincial leader Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla.

Accused of having stolen firearms and stock theft

According to the party’s statement, Seshoka was found in possession of stolen firearms and ammunition. He had also been connected to a burglary and stock theft.

ALSO READ: Carl Niehaus says he doesn’t regret joining EFF: ‘Stop the patronising messages’

“As ActionSA, we will continue to show our unwavering commitment to the Rule of Law. As such, we will return to Seshego Magistrate’s Court on the 12 January 2024,” Phaahla said.

Meanwhile, ActionSA said it was confused by the “silence” of the EFF on the matter.

“During this time, we note the deafening silence from the EFF which, less than a year ago, swore Seshoka into office promising the residents of Ward 10 a leader that will provide lasting solutions to their problems. To date, they have failed to do so, instead exacerbated their problems by posting a criminal mastermind as [their] leader,” Phaahla said.

ActionSA said Seshego residents deserved better quality leaders, who were good examples in the community.

“We hope that residents of Moletjie will do some much-needed introspection ahead of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. And, that they will jealously guard their democratic vote and ensure to cast their votes to worthy leaders with a proven track record of good governance and ethical leadership,” Phaahla said.