These countries have pledged support for South Africa amid Trump criticism [VIDEO]

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting aid to South Africa.

Several countries have pledged their support for South Africa after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting aid to the country.

France, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and the other member states expressed their shared “common attachment” to multilateralism, the rule of law, non-racialism, and non-sexism in South Africa.

Support for SA

In a video message on X (formally Twitter), Andreas Peschke, Germany’s ambassador to South Africa, said the countries shared many parallels and values.

“Like you, we have committed to multilateralism, equity, and justice in the world,” said Alberto Vecchi, Italy’s ambassador to South Africa.

France’s ambassador, David Martinon, also supported South Africa.

“Just like you, we love our constitutional rights and protection and believe in a non-racial, non-sexist democracy”.

Watch countries’ support for South Africa

United in diversity.

Sibumbene ngokwehlukahlukana.

🇿🇦🇪🇺



📺 watch. pic.twitter.com/gB8uphAje5 — EU in SA (@EUinSA) February 11, 2025

ALSO READ: Tensions between US and SA grow as embassy weighs in

Solidarity, equality, and sustainability

EU delegate and deputy ambassador Pecho Ruiz shared the countries’ belief in solidarity, equality and sustainability principles.

“As South Africa’s most important trading partner and investment partner, we partnered in values, so you can rely on the European Union and its member states.”

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng has also expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with South Africa.

The Ambassador also confirmed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s attendance at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg from 20 to 21 February.

The countries’ commitment is a huge boost for South Africa as it prepares to host the G20 talks for foreign ministers in November.

France 🇫🇷, the EU 🇪🇺 , Germany 🇩🇪 and Italy 🇮🇹 as well as the other member states share with South Africa 🇿🇦 a common attachment to multilateralism, the rule of law, non-racialism, non-sexism and the rules-based imternational order.



Here is a video of our Ambassadors 👇… https://t.co/ss8Eqml6LR February 11, 2025

G20 summit

In November last year, President Cyril Ramaphopsa said South Africa and the EU shared the same values of democracy, human rights, dignity and equality.

Ramaphosa said South Africa had adopted the G20 Presidency theme of ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’.

US to boycott G20

While world leaders and foreign ministers will come to South Africa for the G20 summit, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to attend the summit this year.

The G20 summit is scheduled to kick off in Johannesburg on 22 November. South Africa assumed the Presidency of the G20 in December last year, taking over from Brazil.

In a social media post last week, Rubio wrote that he “will not” be there protesting the South African government’s controversial land seizure bill.

“I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote “solidarity, equality and sustainability.”

Trump criticism

France, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and the other member states’ support for South Africa comes in the wake of Trump’s vocal criticism of the land seizure bill.

Trump announced on Sunday that his administration would halt all funding to South Africa after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called the situation a “massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum.”

“South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!” Trump wrote.

SA vs US and allies

On Monday, the United States (US) embassy in South Africa claimed South Africa has taken a position against America and its allies.

The embassy cited Pretoria taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the atrocities committed in Gaza.

“Merely two months after the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, South Africa accused Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the International Court of Justice.”

Ties with Iran

It said South Africa “strengthened ties with Iran, which supports terrorism globally.”

“While championing terrorism and autocratic regimes abroad, South Africa has committed similar human rights violations at home.

“The recent Expropriation Act enables the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority descendants of settler groups’ agricultural property without compensation,” the embassy said.

The embassy said America would stop providing aid and assistance to the country if it continued to support what it termed “bad actors.”

ALSO READ: US secretary Marco Rubio will not attend G20 summit because SA ‘is doing very bad things’