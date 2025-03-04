WATCH: ‘High treason charges ridiculous and baseless,’ says Solidarity

Four case dockets of high treason are being probed by the Hawks.

Trade union Solidarity believes the claims of high treason charges against the organisation “do not make any sense within the context of the law.”

This after Hawks confirmed that it is investigating four case dockets of high treason linked to claims of a white genocide against farmers in the country.

While Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya did not mention the names of the organisations being investigated for high treason, it is believed they include Afrikaner lobby groups Solidarity and AfriForum.

‘High treason ridiculous’

Solidarity CEO, Dirk Hermann, in a post on X, said the high treason charges are “ridiculous and have no basis and have no sleepless nights over it.”

“It is a low blow when a group (political party) without any political argument runs to a police station and lay charges of high treason.

“But what is even more worrying is the Hawks who are actually going to investigate, while they know there are no grounds, this is a low point for democracy in South Africa,” Hermann said.

‘ANC to blame’

Herman said Solidarity believes the ANC are the ones who are actually “betraying” the country.

“This is through their policies which result in thousands of people being unemployed and minorities being discriminated against. But we don’t run to the police with high treason complaints, we use normal political processes.”

‘No sleepless nights’

Earlier, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel echoed the same sentiment, saying they were not perturbed by complaints of high treason against the organisation as the allegations were “baseless.”

“I will not be having any sleepless nights over this as these complaints are baseless. If the state, however, goes ahead with this, it will make us stronger. It would confirm the point that there are ANC leaders who are abusing their power to govern against certain sections of the population.

“It’s also ludicrous because we have many ANC leaders implicated of corruption at the Zondo Commission, and the Hawks are not acting against them,” Kriel said.

Washington Memorandum

Solidarity and AfriForum presented the allegations to US President Donald Trump’s administration, handing over the “Washington Memorandum” asking the United States to provide humanitarian assistance for Afrikaner development.

The groups urged Trump to continue applying pressure on the government.

Last month, Trump halted funding to South Africa by signing an executive order against the country, alleging human rights issues in response to the government’s land policy.

