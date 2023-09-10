ANC pledge to come to the rescue amid Sassa grant ‘crisis’

The ANC said it would move to "ensure a speedy resolution of this crisis".

Many Sassa grant recipients were unable to collect their money this week. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

The ANC has reacted to the Sassa grant debacle this week, “assuring” the nation it will “provide leadership in resolving the crisis”.

A technical glitch in Postbank’s payment systems left thousands of pensioners and grant recipients unable to collect their money from ATMs, the post office, or retailers. Postbank distributes grants on behalf of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Many were left standing in long queues for hours on Tuesday, waiting for the issue to be resolved. Most had to travel to pay points for multiple days to get their grants.

The ANC added their voice to outrage over the debacle, calling it gravely concerning, and said it would move to “ensure a speedy resolution of this crisis”.

“We assure the nation the ANC will provide leadership in resolving the crisis in this critical moment of need”.

Postbank confirmed those who were not able to get their grants earlier in the week were finally able to receive them on Friday.

A dignity issue

Director of human rights organisation the Black Sash, Rachel Bukasa, said the crisis had caused “a dignity issue”.

“You have older persons sleeping on the floor because they can’t afford to go home and come back the next day. It’s a dignity issue of people not being able to purchase food, electricity and the basic necessities that they need.

“What needs to be acknowledged here is that people’s dignity rights have been impacted in a horrendous way and an apology that this cannot happen again,” she told Newzroom Afrika.

Additional reporting by Shanice Naidoo