Mapimpi banned for three games after making contact with opponent’s eye

Mapimpi received a two-week suspension due to his apology and cooperation with the disciplinary process. However, he was involved in a similar incident before.

Makazole Mapimpi of Sharks and Efan Daniel of Cardiff have a scuffle on the pitch during their URC game. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

Sharks and Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi will miss three of the Sharks upcoming United Rugby Championship (URC) local derbies after receiving a ban.

The 34-year-old winger was involved in a scuffle with Cardiff hooker Efan Daniel during their URC match in Wales on 25 January, which the Sharks won 42–22 to overtake the Welsh side on the table.

During the incident, Mapimpi’s hand made contact with Daniel’s eye, sparking widespread criticism on social media and allegations of eye gouging.

The URC revealed this week that the act resulted in a disciplinary process during which Mapimpi had accepted he had committed foul play which warranted a red card.

This resulted in mitigation. However, Mapimpi had committed a similar offence in January 2023, and the suspension was aggravated.

Mapimpi’s apology allows for mitigation

“The citing commissioner in charge reported Sharks player no 11 (Makazole Mapimpi), for an act of foul play in the 52nd minute under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking,” the URC revealed in a statement.

“In the Player’s responses to the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process (David Martin, Ireland), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card.”

Martin found the incident met the red card threshold with a lower-end entry point warranting a four-week suspension.

Mapimpi received two week (50%) mitigation thanks to his apology and cooperation in the disciplinary process.

“The Player was previously cited for a similar offence in EPCR in the 2022/2023 season which resulted in suspension. Therefore considered an aggravating factor, warranting a further one-week sanction. This results in a three-game suspension.”

In that incident, Mapimpi made contact with Bordeaux Begles player Maxime Luca’s eye during their match in Durban.

URC fixtures Mapimpi is unavailable for:

Sharks v Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on 15 February

Shark v Lions at Ellis Park on 1 Marh

Sharks v Lions at Kings Park Stadium on 8 March