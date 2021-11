AFP

A 7.5-magnitude quake struck northern Peru on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning issued.

The quake hit at 5:52 am (1052 GMT) at a depth of 112.5 kilometres (70 miles), about 42 kilometres northwest of Barranca, USGS said.

Breaking: Video shows the moment a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northern Peru. pic.twitter.com/wWRXOrvskS— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 28, 2021

