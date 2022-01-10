Nine killed in horror crash on N2 in Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

At least nine people were killed on Sunday evening following a head-on collision involving two minibus taxis on the N2 between Makhanda and Nanaga in the Eastern Cape.

According to the provincial Transport Department, it is alleged that a fully loaded taxi travelling towards Gqeberha collided with another taxi travelling in the opposite direction.

Ten people were injured and transported to Settlers Hospital in Makhanda.

The department’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said there were only two passengers in the other taxi, believed to be a married couple travelling towards Mthatha.

“One Toyota Quantum was from Gqeberha to Mthatha with only two occupants and the other one was from Tsolo to Mosselbay fully loaded.

“Three adults females, four adults males and two kids between one and four years old died.

“The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Makhanda,” Binqose said in a statement, adding that Sunday’s accident was the worst head-on collision in the province since the festive season started.

A case of culpable homicide was opened following the crash.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

