Court orders DBE to publish matric results in newspapers

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) will have to publish matric results on media platforms after the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of AfriForum on Tuesday.

Afriforum and three other civil organisations had challenged the decision not to publish matric results, which was unopposed by the department.

The department said on Sunday that it will abide by the court’s ruling.

The matric exam results will be released on 20 January, while provinces will then release the results the next day on 21 January.

The department last week announced that matric results will no longer be published on public platforms, saying the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) was behind its decision.

POPIA provides clear rules for the safeguarding of personal information.

DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli explained that to publish the results on public platforms, the Act required consent from each candidate who sat for last year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

More than 730,000 full-time pupils registered to write the 2021 NSC exams, which is the largest number of candidates recorded in years.

