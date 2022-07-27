JUST IN: Dudu Myeni ordered to pay R120k fine after pleading guilty to defeating the ends of justice

Thapelo Lekabe

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has been ordered to pay a fine of R120,000, after pleading guilty to charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Myeni on Wednesday returned to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for her case related to revealing the identity of a protected witness, referred to as “Mr X”, during her testimony at the state capture commission in November 2020.

The case was postponed in June after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that Myeni wanted to enter into a plea bargain with the state.

She faced charges of defeating the administration of justice with alternative counts of contravention of the Commission Act.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

