Breaking News

News » South Africa » Breaking News

Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
27 Jul 2022
10:39 am

JUST IN: Dudu Myeni ordered to pay R120k fine after pleading guilty to defeating the ends of justice

Thapelo Lekabe

The former SAA chair entered into a plea bargain with the state.

Picture File: Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni can be seen testifying in court at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria, 20 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has been ordered to pay a fine of R120,000, after pleading guilty to charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Myeni on Wednesday returned to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for her case related to revealing the identity of a protected witness, referred to as “Mr X”, during her testimony at the state capture commission in November 2020.

ALSO READ: Dudu Myeni wants to plead guilty to charges of outing ‘Mr X’ at Zondo commission

The case was postponed in June after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that Myeni wanted to enter into a plea bargain with the state.

She faced charges of defeating the administration of justice with alternative counts of contravention of the Commission Act.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: Myeni was ‘difficult to defy’, says former SAA acting CEO

Read more on these topics