Phala Phala: Ramaphosa to face another motion of no confidence

Opposition parties have confirmed that they will file a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal.

The forum of political parties – including DA, EFF, United Democratic Movement (UDM), and African Transformational Movement (ATM), among others – have been calling for Ramaphosa to be held accountable for the controversial February 2020 robbery that took place at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said all parties, except the Democratic Alliance (DA), agreed to bring a motion of no confidence forward in Parliament.

Malema said, however, the parties want the vote on the motion to be held in secret.

“We demand that the SARB, the Financial Intelligence Centre [FIC], the South African Revenue Service [Sars], and the South African Police Service [Saps] must act with integrity and immediately act on the violations of the law and the constitution by the sitting President,” Malema added.

The DA has insisted for an ad hoc committee to be established to investigate the allegations against Ramaphosa.

