WATCH: Fire breaks out at building next to North Gauteng High Court

Faizel Patel

Tshwane emergency services have confirmed that a fire has broken out at a building in the Pretoria CBD.

It is believed the blaze started at the building next to North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Breaking: The offices of the LPC in Pretoria are on fire. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/bNG2QZ20kF— Linda Mnisi (@LindA_MniSii) September 5, 2022

Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso said firefighters are on the scene.

Reports indicate the building in question is the Legal Practice Council’s offices.

BREAKING #BurningBuilding. The Legal Practice Council offices in Pretoria are on fire.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/q2n50xToIQ— Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) September 5, 2022

It is unclear how the fire started.

This comes on the day that the murder trial of Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is expected to resume.

Accused one to four will be represented by instructing attorney TT Thobane, following Advocate Malesela Teffo’s withdrawal from the case.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

