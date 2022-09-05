Breaking News

News » South Africa » Breaking News

Faizel Patel
Senior Digital Journalist
1 minute read
5 Sep 2022
9:02 am

WATCH: Fire breaks out at building next to North Gauteng High Court

Faizel Patel

Reports indicate the building in question is the Legal Practice Council's offices.

Fire breaks out at building next to North Gauteng High Court
A general view of the Gauteng High Court on April 30, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo for illustration by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

Tshwane emergency services have confirmed that a fire has broken out at a building in the Pretoria CBD.

It is believed the blaze started at the building next to North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso said firefighters are on the scene.

Reports indicate the building in question is the Legal Practice Council’s offices.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This comes on the day that the murder trial of Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is expected to resume.

READ MORE
WATCH: Warehouse gutted by fire in Sebenza, Ekurhuleni

Accused one to four will be represented by instructing attorney TT Thobane, following Advocate Malesela Teffo’s withdrawal from the case.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

ALSO READ: Advocate Teffo’s Zuma defence – ‘whole country will be set on fire’ if he’s disbarred

Read more on these topics