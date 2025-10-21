Cape Town road closures and traffic changes this week: here’s which routes to use

According to Speed Classic Cape Town, Philip Kgosana Drive outbound lanes will be closed from 7pm to 1am from Sunday to Wednesday.

High-octane hillclimb racing returns to Cape Town this weekend after a six-decade absence.

Philip Kgosana Drive will host the Speed Classic Cape Town on 25 and 26 October.

The event requires extensive road closures throughout the week. Motorists and residents are advised to plan alternative routes.

The 1.8km course will be closed in both directions. Saturday features the Classic Car race and Sunday showcases supercars and modern speed machines in the King of the Mountain showdown.

Road closures begin this weekend

According to Speed Classic Cape Town, Philip Kgosana Drive outbound lanes will be closed from 7pm to 1am between Sunday, 19 October, and Wednesday, 22 October.

Inbound lanes remain open during this period. Normal outbound traffic resumes outside of these hours.

“We’re grateful to local residents and partners for their understanding and cooperation as we create a safe, world-class motorsport experience for everyone to enjoy,” said Speed Classic Cape Town project director Steyn Momberg.

The main closure begins at 5am on Thursday 23 October. Philip Kgosana Drive will be shut to all traffic until 5am on Monday 27 October. Christiaan Street and Service Road will also be closed during this time.

The City of Cape Town confirms that Philip Kgosana Drive inbound will reopen at 5am on 27 October. This allows commuters to travel to work or school on Monday morning.

Post-event teardown requires additional closures. Philip Kgosana Drive outbound remains completely closed on Monday 27 October.

The outbound side closes again from 7pm to 5am from Tuesday 28 October to Thursday 30 October.

Alternative routes

Speed Classic Cape Town advised motorists to avoid Philip Kgosana Drive entirely. The following alternative routes can be used:

N1 incoming and outgoing;

N2 outgoing, via the City Centre and Nelson Mandela Boulevard (including Strand Street and Hertzog Boulevard connections); and

N2 incoming, diverting onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard and taking the Strand Street and Hertzog Boulevard exits.

Vehicle access permits will be issued to affected local residents who require access to roads around Philip Kgosana Drive, Speed Classic confirmed.

Parking and transport options

Free parking is available for all spectators at designated locations. Shuttle services will transport attendees from parking areas to the venue.

General access ticket holders can park at the Civic Centre and Good Hope Seminary Junior School, according to event organisers.

Grandstand and hospitality ticket holders have access to free parking at Good Hope Seminary Junior School.

Guests with disabilities and special needs can use on-site parking at the CPUT lecturers’ parking area off Constitution Street.

All parking locations provide shuttle transport to the event entrance.

E-hailing and pedestrian access

E-hailing passengers are advised to use specific drop-off points. General access and grandstand ticket holders should set their destination to Gardens Centre.

A short walk leads to the pedestrian entrance at Jutland Avenue. Hospitality guests should use 25 Jutland Avenue, Devils Peak Estate as their destination.

Gates open at 7am on Saturday 25 October and 8am on Sunday 26 October. Saturday’s programme concludes at 5pm. Hospitality closes at 6pm. Sunday’s activities run until 7pm, including hospitality.

“Bringing hillclimb racing back to Cape Town after six decades has been a true community effort, with exceptional support from the City of Cape Town,” Momberg said. “We urge the public to plan and adjust their travel times this coming week to ease their journey.”

