Cash-strapped SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims, including for soldiers shot during training

Claims related to unlawful assault, arrest, and prosecution totalled R375 million.

Amid growing concerns over limited funding, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is now contending with a staggering R1.55 billion bill in civil claims.

This information was disclosed in a parliamentary reply recently published by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga.

The question came from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Vuyani Pambo, who had asked Motshekga to provide details on the total number of outstanding claims resulting from court cases against the SANDF.

SANDF civil claims

The reply indicated that labour and human resources (HR) issues constituted the majority of the contingent liabilities, amounting to R418 million, stemming from various civil claims and mobile asset accidents.

Claims related to unlawful assault, arrest, and prosecution totalled R375 million, while damages from explosions and fires accounted for R195 million.

Underpaid and unpaid invoices for services rendered amounted to R172 million, followed by medical negligence claims, which totalled R157 million.

The Department of Defence will need to pay at least R147 million for breaches and cancellations of contracts and services.

Additionally, claims related to shooting incidents during SANDF exercises and operations totalled R48 million, while personal injury claims amounted to R18 million.

Lastly, accidents involving mobile assets, vehicles, and helicopters amounted to R13 million and R5 million, respectively.

As of 30 June this year, the total legal bill reached R1.55 billion.

“The amounts reported are based on the best possible estimates as per the letter of demand and summons served by the third parties,” the parliamentary response reads.

Military veterans compensated

In a separate reply, Motshekga disclosed that 877 military veterans had been compensated for sustaining disabling injuries, severe psychological and neuropsychiatric trauma, or terminal diseases as a result of their participation in military activities.

“To date, the total number of 2 959 military veterans and dependents have been provided with dedicated counselling and treatment.”

The Department of Military Veterans has also provided support to 8 962 veterans and their dependents through training and skills development programs.

“To date the department facilitated 25 military veterans for employment placement. The department facilitated or advised 1 239 military veterans on business opportunities.”

Meanwhile, 1 238 military veterans are currently receiving their pension benefits, and 19 657 veterans have been provided with access to healthcare.

“To date, 2 225 houses have been provided to military veterans, and 608 mortgage bonds rescued. To date the department was able to provide 3574 burial support,” the document concluded.

Defence and Military Veterans budgets

For the 2024/2025 financial year, the Department of Defence was allocated a budget of R51.8 billion, while the Department of Military Veterans received R864 million.

Of the total budget for the Department of Defence, a substantial portion of R34.2 billion will be allocated to employee compensation.

Additionally, R2.6 billion was designated for obligations to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, covering lease payments, assessment rates, refurbishment, maintenance, repairs, and municipal services.

At least R1.4 billion was allocated to Armscor.

R500 million has been allocated for the procurement of protective personnel vehicles and technology for border security, while R300 million will be used for routine maintenance and emergency repairs of the department’s facilities.

For the Department of Military Veterans, R158 million has been allocated for the rollout of military veterans’ pension benefits, R140 million for employee compensation, and R142 million for administration.

