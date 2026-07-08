Coal mine’s revival to fire up economy of town and create 150 jobs

Asure Colliery pledges hundreds of jobs yet Carolina forum warns mines must hire local residents and share economic opportunities.

The reopening of the Fentonia Coal Mine, which was closed in 2018, will create about 150 jobs and economic opportunities for residents of Kriel and surrounding areas in the Mpumalanga highveld.

Asure Resources recently announced it will officially reopen the mine, which will be known as the Asure Colliery.

Asure Colliery coal mine reopens in Kriel

Emmanuel Ngulube, Asure Resources chief executive, said the company has positioned the project within a broader transformation framework, with 50% youth and black representation on its board and 80% of its workforce across group operations comprising women.

Ngulube said the project reflects a deliberate focus on inclusive economic participation, generational leadership and structural transformation within South Africa’s mining and investment sectors.

He also said the reopening signals the revival of a previously idled mining operation that had been placed under care and maintenance from 2018.

“The reopening of Asure Colliery has already created more than 120 direct jobs across mining operations, engineering, maintenance, administration, security and logistics.

“As production ramps up, we expect that number to grow significantly, with the broader value chain supporting up to 700 employment opportunities through contractors, transport, suppliers, engineering services and many other supporting industries.

120 direct jobs and 700 opportunities

“We don’t measure success simply by the number of people we employ directly. We measure it by the number of families whose lives are improved, the businesses that grow alongside us and the opportunities we create for future generations,” Ngulube said.

He added the project would stimulate demand for transport, engineering services, equipment suppliers, rail logistics, catering and many other businesses that are part of the mining value chain.

Most importantly, it will create opportunities for the people in these communities, he said.

“At Asure Resources, we’ve deliberately placed young people at the centre of our business – from youth representation on our board to employment opportunities and our planned Fourth Industrial Revolution learning laboratories.

“By investing in engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, we’re preparing young South Africans for industries that will define the future.”

Empowering future leaders

Ngulube said the group’s mission was not just to simply employ young people, but to empower future leaders who would continue building SA.

“The reopening of Asure Colliery is about far more than bringing a mine back into production, it’s about restoring a strategic national asset.

“As a former Eskom-approved supplier in the heart of the Mpumalanga coalfields, the mine is well positioned to support South Africa’s long-term energy security as existing coal reserves mature and long-standing supply contracts come to an end.”

Carolina community forum chair Makhaza Ntuli has welcomed the reopening of the mine, but said in most cases mines tend not to employ local residents.

Ntuli has advised the new mine to interact with local communities and inform them about the economic opportunities that will be created.

Community calls for local employment priority

“We are not saying people from other areas must not be employed, but believe locals must also benefit.

“Another issue is local authorities do not give residents more information about the new mines coming into the area,” she said.