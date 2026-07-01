Joburg load reduction continues this week: Here are the areas affected

Load reduction continues to cut power to homes across the province twice daily, and Eskom says full relief for Gauteng will not arrive before 2027.

Residents in parts of Johannesburg and surrounding Gauteng communities will continue to experience scheduled load reduction this week, with power interruptions taking place during the peak demand periods in the morning and evening.

The utility’s latest July 2026 load reduction schedule shows that outages will continue during the morning and evening peak demand periods to protect electricity infrastructure from overloading.

Load reduction continues to cut power to homes across the province twice daily, and Eskom says full relief for Gauteng will not arrive before 2027.

Despite this, Eskom said on 12 June that its load reduction elimination programme is advancing steadily.

“Eskom’s load reduction elimination programme remains on track across all provinces, with about 726 324 households, approximately 43% of affected customers, already restored to normal supply,” the utility said.

Morning and evening outages

The schedule shows that affected areas will generally experience load reduction between 5am and 9am, followed by a second interruption during the evening peak between 5pm and 10pm. Different blocks are scheduled on different days.

On Wednesday, Block A areas will be affected from 5am to 9am. Block B and Block J areas will face interruptions from 5pm to 10pm.

Block C is scheduled for the morning slot for Thursday, Block D will be affected during the evening period.

Friday (3 July), Block E will be affected from 5am to 9am. Blocks J and F are scheduled for the evening.

Block G will experience morning load reduction, and Block H is scheduled for the evening Saturday

On Sunday (5 July): Block I will be affected in the morning. Blocks J and E will be interrupted during the evening peak.

Areas on this week’s schedule

Communities listed across the various blocks include:

Ivory Park, Rabie Ridge, Protea Glen, Kagiso and Meadowlands (Block A).

Cosmo City, Chiawelo, Diepsloot West, Bekkersdal and Dube (Block B).

Zola, Jabulani, Dobsonville, Naledi, Mabopane and Tsakane (Block C).

Ekangala, Moroka, Klipspruit and Langaville (Block D).

Protea South, Protea North, Chiawelo, Mapetla and Naledi (Block E).

Diepkloof, Orlando East, Bram Fischerville, Palm Springs and Spruit View (Block F).

Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Tsakane and Orlando (Block G).

Etwatwa, Sebokeng, Wattville, Sharpeville and Evaton (Block H).

Vosloorus, Moleleki and Mabuya Park (Block I).

Orange Farm, Stretford, Evaton, Sebokeng, Sharpeville and Katlehong South (Block J).

Residents are encouraged to confirm which load reduction block applies to their suburb and plan accordingly.

Eskom indicates that customers in affected areas should expect interruptions only during the allocated time slots for their respective blocks, unless changes are announced.