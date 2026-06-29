Eskom receives diesel probe report, announces disciplinary action and recoveries

The probe started in March 2025 after concerns emerged over contract performance during operational emergencies, including load shedding.

Eskom has received the long‑awaited forensic report into alleged irregularities in its diesel procurement and storage contracts, with the utility saying disciplinary action is already underway and that the possibility of criminal charges has not been ruled out.

The utility said the report is undergoing review in line with its internal governance processes before the recommendations are implemented.

Forensic investigation

In June, Eskom said it was finalising a forensic investigation into its diesel procurement and storage contract, probing possible irregularities flagged during 2025 load shedding emergencies and whistleblower reports.

“The forensic probe into diesel procurement under tender MWP2197GX reflects Eskom’s evolving controls – irregularities will be escalated transparently, and criminal or civil recoveries will be pursued where appropriate,” it said.

Probe

The probe started in March 2025 after monitoring contract performance during operational emergencies, including load shedding in early 2025. Eskom also received information through reporting and whistleblowing.

Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane underscored the gravity of the findings in the report.

“We remain committed to taking the corrective actions on the findings of this investigation with the appropriate level of legal thoroughness, given what is at stake.”

He added that Eskom would update stakeholders once the internal governance and quality assurance reviews were complete, which is expected by the end of July.

Hawks

Eskom said it had already referred the matter to the Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, in line with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

It noted that the report was undergoing rigorous legal and evidentiary checks to ensure it could support both disciplinary and possible criminal proceedings.

In its May update, Eskom made clear that “the possibility of criminal charges is not ruled out”, reinforcing the seriousness of the breaches uncovered.

Scope of work

The expanded scope of the probe included document analysis, interviews and digital forensic reviews to strengthen the evidentiary base.

“As part of strengthening the evidentiary base of the investigation, Eskom previously expanded the scope of work associated with the management of the contracts following the interim report, to include further document analysis, supplementary interviews, and digital forensic reviews of key records.”

Marokane emphasised Eskom’s broader commitment to accountability.

“We will not jeopardise the next stage of the process. Every step must meet the highest standards to protect the integrity of our operations.”

Eskom said it supports and encourages the reporting of any concerns or alleged wrongdoing through its established whistleblowing and reporting mechanisms and treats all such information with the necessary seriousness and confidentiality.