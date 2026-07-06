Eskom cuts load reduction customers to 65% of target as Gauteng gets this week’s schedule

Eskom reports 413 days without loadshedding.

Eskom has removed more than a million customers from load reduction schedules, even as households in parts of Gauteng and other provinces still face scheduled outages this week.

The power utility said on Friday, 3 July 2026, that its operational recovery efforts continue to pay off despite rising winter demand.

It pointed to its Generation Recovery Plan as the driver behind this. “Continued improvements in generation performance under the Generation Recovery Plan, including increased generation availability, reduced unplanned outages and enhanced operational reliability, are enabling the utility to consistently meet demand while maintaining sufficient reserves and operational flexibility.”

Load reduction programme nears two-thirds completion

Eskom’s Load Reduction Eradication Programme has now reached 65% of its target, with roughly 1.1 million customers taken off the schedules.

“Approximately 1 099 430 customers have been removed from load reduction schedules, representing 65% of the 1.69 million customers targeted under the programme,” the utility said.

Five provinces have already seen load reduction eliminated entirely, and Eskom says it remains on track for seven provinces by October this year, and nationally by 2027.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga account for the largest share of customers freed from load reduction, according to the utility’s regional figures.

“This includes 608 099 customers in Limpopo and Mpumalanga; 268 902 in Gauteng; 16 080 in the Eastern and Western Cape; 160 916 in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State; and 45 433 in the North West and Northern Cape.”

Record run without load shedding continues

Eskom also highlighted the country’s ongoing run without national load shedding. “South Africa has recorded 413 consecutive days without load shedding since 16 May 2025.”

“During the previous financial year, supply interruptions were limited to 26 hours across four days in April and May 2025.”

Eskom reemphasised that load reduction remains tied to safety and infrastructure risk rather than generation shortfalls.

“Although the power system remains stable and generation capacity continues to exceed demand, illegal connections and meter tampering persist in certain localised areas, driving infrastructure damage and posing serious safety risks.”

“Eskom continues to implement load reduction as a temporary, targeted measure in high-risk areas to protect both communities and the electricity network.”

Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for this week

On Monday, residents in Block D will experience outages from 5am to 9am, which covers Ekangala, Moroka, Klipspruit, Dhlamini and Chiawelo.

Meanwhile, areas in Block C will be in the dark from 5pm to 10pm. These include Soweto Zola, Soweto Jabulani, Dobsonville Ext 7, Naledi and Dobsonville Ext 5.

On Tuesday, Block J, will be off from 5am to 9am, and covers Orange Farm, Stretford Ext 2 to Ext 10, Sharpeville and Eva-ton.

Block I, from 5pm to 10pm, covers Vosloorus Ext 2, Vosloorus Ext 14, Vosloorus Ext 16, Mabuya Park A and Mabuya Park B.

Block G, from 5pm to 10pm, covers Tsakane Ext 11, Tsakane Ext 5, Mabopane U, Ga-Rankuwa Unit 5 and Ga-Rankuwa Unit 8.

On Wednesday, Block B areas won’t have electricity from 5am to 9am, in areas including Meadowlands West Zone 10, Soweto Dube, Cosmo City, Bekkersdal and Diepsloot West.

Later on that day, Block A, will be in the dark from 5pm to 10pm, covering Ivory Park Ext 10, Kaalfontein Ext 1, Rabie Ridge, Protea Glen and Kagiso.

On Thursday, Block E, will be affected from 5am to 9am, covering Mapetla, Protea South, Protea North, Nooitgedacht and Naledi, and others.

Block F, from 5pm to 10pm, covers Diepkloof Zone 1 to Zone 6, Orlando East, Bram Fischerville and Roodepoort.

Meanwhile, Block J, will be without power from 5pm to 10pm, covers Orange Farm, Stretford, Sharpeville, Evaton and Sebokeng Unit 1.

Weekend load reduction

Block A, will be off again on Friday from 5am to 9am, covering but not limited to Ivory Park Ext 10, Kaalfontein Ext 1, Protea Glen and Kagiso.

Block H will follow on the same day from 5pm to 10pm, covers Etwatwa Ext 15, Etwatwa Ext 21, Wattville, Sebokeng Unit 12 and Sebokeng Unit 17.

Then on Saturday, Block J areas will have outages from 5am to 9am. This covers areas including Orange Farm, Stretford, Sharpeville, Evaton and Sebokeng Unit 8.

Later that day, Block F which covers Diepkloof Zone 1 to Zone 6, Orlando East, Bram Fischerville and Roodepoort, will also be affected from 5pm to 10pm,

Simultaneously, Block I, will be off from 5pm to 10pm, covering areas including Vosloorus Ext 2, Vosloorus Ext 14, Mabuya Park A, Mabuya Park B and Moleleki.

Lastly, on Sunday, Block C, from 5am to 9am, covers Soweto Zola, Soweto Jabulani, Dobsonville Ext 7 and Naledi.

Block D, from 5pm to 10pm, covers Ekangala, Moroka, Klipspruit, Dhlamini and Chiawelo.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below: