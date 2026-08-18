Life behind bars for 28-year-old Limpopo child raper

The offender tried to defend his clean-record but was shut down as it was pointed out the victim went through a horrific trauma for the first time.

The Mahwelereng Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced a 28-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl, bringing a long-awaited measure of justice to the victim and her family.

Authorities withheld the convict’s name to safeguard the young girl’s identity and shield her from further trauma.

A traumatic encounter

The attack occurred on 20 September 2024. The assailant cornered the 13-year-old victim as she walked to a local shop, forced her into his home, and raped her.

Before letting her leave, the offender handed the girl a mobile phone. The victim hid the device at home, but her aunt discovered it shortly after, prompting the child to confide in her mother and aunt. The family immediately alerted the police, leading to the man’s prompt arrest.

No mercy from the court

Despite the man pleading not guilty, the prosecution built a solid case against him.

“Rape remains a prevalent crime despite the imposition of severe penalties by the courts,” Prosecutor Mboyi stated during sentencing arguments.

Mboyi argued that the court could not regard the accused’s clean record as a mitigating factor, noting that the victim had also suffered such a traumatic violation for the first time.

The court agreed, ruling that no substantial or compelling circumstances justified a lenient sentence. The presiding judge emphasised that offenders who target vulnerable children must face the full weight of the law.

NPA vows continuous action

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the harsh sentence as a victory for child protection.

“All cases of sexual violence infringe on the constitutional rights to dignity, privacy, and bodily integrity of victims,” declared Adv Ivy Thenga, the director of public prosecutions in Limpopo.