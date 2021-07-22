Eastern Cape accountant gets bail after TERS fraud arrest

Citizen reporter

A chartered accountant arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the UIF’s Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) of funds to the tune of more than R800,000, has been granted bail.

Mark Jonathan Vorster on Wednesday was released by the East London Magistrate’s Court on R10,000 bail. He is accused of for fraud, theft and money laundering.

The 43 year old allegedly made fraudulent UIF claims for his company and five others to receive TERS funds, but the companies were fully operational and not in financial distress.

The Hawks team in Pretoria were informed and an investigation was then conducted, resulting in a warrant of arrest being issued against Vorster. During his arrest, police seized a laptop and cellphone that could form part of their ongoing investigation.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, Vorster received more than R884,000 from the scheme, with the owners of other companies not aware of the claims on their behalf.

“Such discrepancies were discovered by the bank official who also managed to recover half of the money from the accused’s bank account,” Mogale said in a statement on Thursday.

The case was postponed to 29 July in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.