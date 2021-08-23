Court hears Vinpro’s application seeking full reopening of liquor industry

Citizen reporter

The Western Cape High Court on Monday heard an application by wine produce representative, Vinpro, which is seeking to fully reopen the industry under the country’s current lockdown restrictions.

A full bench of judges was scheduled to hear the case from Monday until Thursday.

“Three specific arguments will be heard from today, namely Vinpro’s argument regarding the government structure, the interim application and taking into account evidence regarding the third wave, as well as the issue of contestability as the ban has been partially lifted,” said Vinpro’s spokesperson Wanda Augustyn in a statement.

Vinpro launched its main court application earlier this year in January during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation represents close to 2,600 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders.

Vinpro in July approached the high court to consider its evidence for why it believes the liquor ban had failed in its purpose to reduce pressure on healthcare facilities. However, the case was considered academic in nature because the ban was partially lifted by government.

Vinpro managing director Rico Basson said this time around, the body wanted the court to consider its evidence.

According to the current level 3 lockdown regulations, liquor sales from retail outlets for off-site consumption are permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. Liquor sales for onsite consumption are permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm.

“However, we now know how the government handled each previous liquor ban. The total ban is being imposed repeatedly and with the fourth wave hitting the country in all likelihood in December, this matter is certainly not academic,” Basson said.

“Wine is part of agriculture, and so is tourism. Our industry supports 80,183 people who work at farm and cellar level and 188,913 people who are further employed in the wine value chain.

“This industry has built up a strong brand reputation as a unique asset for the country. The South African wine industry is more than a drink, it sustains lives. And it is our responsibility to make sure that we preserve this industry for future generations.”

