13 Oct 2021
1:16 pm

Ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned after bomb scare

Gareth Cotterell

The court was evacuated when the magistrate was told there was a bomb in the building.

Former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi. Picture: Supplied.

The bail application of former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi has been adjourned after a bomb scare at the court.

The Nelspruit Magistrates Court had to be evacuated when Magistrate Suzan Monaledi received a message that there was a bomb in the building.

“Can we please all leave the building. I have just received a message that there’s a bomb in the building. Therefore, let’s all leave and we will be told when to come back,” Monaledi reportedly said.

Msibi was in court alongside two others. They have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Msibi is accused of being involved in a shooting incident at a popular drinking spot in Mbombela on 22 August 2021.

The shooting is allegedly related to party infighting over the ANC’s candidate list processes ahead of the local government elections. Two ANC members – Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya – were killed in the shooting, while another party member, Sfiso Mpila, was injured.

Msibi made his first court appearance on Monday and his bail application was postponed to Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga premier ‘releases’ murder-accused MEC Mandla Msibi

Msibi was fired from the provincial government executive and as ANC elections head in the province on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane said this was in line with the ANC’s step-aside rule.

“It is common cause that the governing ANC has set itself a particular moral standard that all of us as its public representatives have to abide by. The step-aside rule has been effected, but prior to that there were internal processes that were followed,” she said.

NOW READ: Mpumalanga MEC arrested for murder

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe and Vhahangwele Nemakonde

