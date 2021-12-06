Ex-Mpumalanga MEC’s double murder case postponed to February

Citizen Reporter

The double murder case involving former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his five co-accused has been postponed to 24 February 2022.

The Nelspruit District Court on Monday morning deferred the case for further investigation by police.

Msibi, Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli made a brief appearance before the court on two counts of murder and one count of attempted.

This is in connection with a shooting incident where two ANC members, Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi, were shot and killed and another party member was injured in Cayotes Shisanyama, Mbombela, in August this year.

The incident is understood to be related to party infighting over the ANC’s candidate list processes ahead of the recently concluded local government elections.

All accused were released on bail of R20,000 each.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered to hand over their passports and not to interfere with state witnesses.

They were also ordered to refrain from leaving Mpumalanga without informing the investigating officer and to report to their nearest police stations on a regular basis.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

