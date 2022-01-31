Suspended Magashule in the cold as appeal bid fails

Citizen Reporter

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s bid to have his suspension overturned in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has failed.

The appeal court dismissed the application with costs.

In July, the full bench of the Johannesburg High Court dismissed Magashule’s application to overturn his suspension from the ANC. That application was dismissed with costs, with the court finding that his suspension was consistent with the ANC’s and the country’s constitution.

Magashule had filed papers at the appeal court in Bloemfontein in a bid to overturn his suspension. He also wanted the court to uphold his attempt to suspend Cyril Ramaphosa as party president.

He believed the SCA would come to a different conclusion on his appeal application, arguing that the ANC’s step-aside rule was unconstitutional and flouted the principle that an accused is innocent until proven guilty.

ALSO READ: ANC vs Magashule: SCA hears appeal application over party suspension

The SCA on Monday ruled that Magashule’s appeal had no reasonable prospects of success, reported TimesLive.

“Having considered the motion and the other documents filed, it is ordered the application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal, and there is no other compelling reason an appeal should be heard,” read the order.

The beleaguered Magashule was suspended in May in line with the ANC’s rule 25.70, which requires all party members criminally charged to temporarily step aside pending the conclusion of their cases.

He faces fraud and corruption charges in the Free State in connection with a R255 million asbestos project while he was the province’s premier.

NOW READ: ‘Factions must forget about factions,’ says Magashule on ANC renewal