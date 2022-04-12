Klerksdorp car dealership shooter to be sentenced in May

Faizel Patel

Sentencing proceedings in the case against a man found guilty of murdering 30-year-old Mohamed Dangor, owner of the Speedy Car Sales dealership in Klerksdorp has been postponed.

The High Court of South Africa; North West Division, sitting at the Klerksdorp Regional Court postponed the sentencing of 39-year-old Confidence Sekgoro to 11 May 2022.

Sekgoro was found guilty of one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following the shooting incident in 2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame said the matter was set for sentencing on 11 April 2022, but this has now changed.

“His defence team requested a postponement to allow the probation officer to receive Sekgoro’s medical report, and for her to submit a comprehensive report in preparation for sentencing.”

Sekgoro bought a car at Speedy Car Sales in April 2019 and later complained about some defaults on the on the vehicle which the dealership obliged and took it back for inspection.

Mamothame said the inspection results however showed no defaults to the car and the dealership ordered Sekgoro to pay for the costs of transportation before they could release his car back to him.

“He then approached the High Court of South; North West Division on an urgent basis for his car to be given back to him. The court however dismissed his application, and the matter was struck off the roll.”

Not satisfied, Sekgoro went back to Speedy Car Sales on 11 November 2019 to collect his motor vehicle and confronted the 36-year-old sales manager Mehboob Soomra who told him to pay for the transportation costs.

Mamothame said Sekogoro was told to wait for Dangor.

“Sekgoro then went to the office of the deceased, who was in the company of Yusuf Ally (61), an argument ensued before he started shooting at them. He proceeded to chase after Soomra in the showroom and fired shots at him. Dangor was declared dead on the scene. Soomra and Ally were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive medical care, after sustaining serious injuries.”

Following this shooting, Sekgoro asked for directions to the police station, handed himself in and was later granted R10 000 bail which was revoked after he was found guilty on all three charges.

Mamothame said Sekgoro claims he acted in self-defence as Dangor had a firearm, he threatened to shoot him with and another person in the dealership shot at him during this ordeal.

“This submission was however dismissed by the state, through video footage that was accepted by the court as evidence. Judge A.J Makoti, also agreed with the state, as no signs of danger were reflected on the footage against the accused. An expert was also called in to testify, on the authenticity of the footage.”

The state prosecutor, Advocate Riekie Krause further argued that Sekgoro’s action was pre-meditated to which the court agreed.

