Three hitmen disguised as cops arrested for murder and kidnapping in KZN

The suspects were cornered and arrested in Highflats and Umlazi.

Police found the suspects in possession of three firearms and ammunition of various calibres. Picture: iStock

Three men suspected to be hitmen were arrested for killing a man and shooting his wife in the face in King Cetshwayo District, KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects were apprehended for kidnapping, murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

‘Communities can’t live in fear’

KZN police boss Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi emphasised the importance of vigilant law enforcement and community cooperation in combating crime.

He praised the police’s swift identification of the suspects. Mkhwanazi also said this action proved that KZN police are capable of cracking any case, regardless of how complicated it may seem.

Furthermore he asserted the importance of not allowing criminals to take control and do as they please in society with the existence of cops.

“We cannot afford to have our communities living in fear because of self-proclaimed kingpins of the criminal world. Police are there to prevent and combat crime. This arrest proves that should a crime happen, our reactive capacity is up to the task and no criminal will have a peaceful sleep”, alluded Mkhwanazi.

Kidnapping and murder

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the disturbing incident occurred in the Cinci area of KwaMbonambi in the early hours of Friday.

According to Netshiunda, two suspects impersonating police officers, forcibly entered a residence and demanded a firearm and money from the homeowner.

They then coerced him to leave with them. Shortly thereafter, the suspects returned to the same house and abducted the victim’s wife.

“The woman was later found dumped at Mposa area with a gunshot wound to the face and she was rushed to the nearby clinic for medical attention,” Netshiunda added.

Furthermore, in a tragic turn of events, the suspects subsequently shot and killed the husband. His body was found dumped in a nearby bushy area.

“Relentless efforts by police officers led the team to Highflats and Umlazi where three suspects were cornered and arrested,” said the spokesperson.

Upon searching the suspects, police found them in possession of three firearms and ammunition of various calibres.

Additionally, a car used as a getaway car from the crime scene was recovered and confiscated by the authorities.