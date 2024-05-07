Illness delays bail application of six men accused of Luke Fleurs murder

The matter of the men accused killing Fleurs in hijacking has been postponed to May 14

The bail application of the six men accused of killing Kaizer Chiefs footballer, Luke Fleurs, has again been postponed.

The investigating officer was meant to take the stand today but was unable to attend court due to illness. The matter has now been postponed until next Tuesday, May 14.

The six applicants, aged between 21 and 36, have made multiple appearances as they seek bail after being accused killing Fleurs at a filling station near Constantia Kloof in Roodepoort.

Accused could be part of hijacking gang

An affidavit complied by the investigating officer was read out in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, stating that an informer told the police that the applicants had been seen driving a car resembling Fleurs’ on Sunday 7 April.

The affidavit claimed the accused were again seen in the vehicle the following day. Upon entering a yard in Slovoville, the accused moved an old Mitsubishi to make room for the red VW Golf 8 GTI, as per a witness.

Further information in the affidavit claims the motive behind Fleurs’ hijacking was related to a gang that strips and sells automotive parts.

State opposing bail

Speaking before the bail application, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, stated tat their was an ‘appetite’ to have the accused denied bail.

However, five of the six accused have no prior convictions, with the sixth having a 2015 conviction for housebreaking and theft.

They six men are facing charges of murder, robbery under aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Fleurs ‘loved by all’

Before joining Kaizer Chiefs, Fleurs played for SuperSport United and Ubuntu Cape Town FC at youth level. He was also an Olympian, having played for South Africa at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 games.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ubuntu executive director Casey Prince said:

“Luke never took anything too seriously. He was always relaxed and a lot of fun to be around. Everyone was drawn to him because of the aura he gave off.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde, Kyle Zeeman and Jonty Mark