JUST IN: Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” hands himself over to police

Thapelo Lekabe

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, also known as Ntlantla “Lux” Mohlauli, on Wednesday morning handed himself over to the police in Soweto.

This was confirmed to The Citizen by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane.

While Mjonondwane could not divulge the reasons behind Dlamini’s latest arrest, she said the Operation Dudula leader was set to appear at the Meadowlands Magistrate’s Court where his docket will be revealed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili also confirmed Dlamini handed himself over to police in Soweto and he was on his way to court.

Operation Dudula’s general secretary Zandile Dabula told The Citizen she was unaware why Dlamini was arrested, but she too confirmed he was on his way to court.

Burglary charges

Last month, Dlamini was granted bail of R1,500 by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

This followed his arrest on charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary.

The charges are in connection with an incident this month in which he and Operation Dudula members ransacked Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe’s home in search of drugs.

They were apparently acting on tip-offs that Ramerafe’s home was a drug den, but no drugs were found.

As part of his bail conditions, Dlamini is not allowed to make contact with the complainant. He has also been ordered to hand over his passport.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini granted bail