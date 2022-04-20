12 Zimbabweans appear in court after failed robbery attempt at Benoni transport company

Faizel Patel

A group of twelve Zimbabwean nationals who tried to rob a transport company in Benoni, east of Johannesburg have been remanded in custody after their first appearance in the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Mkhululi Dube (45), Magoma Sibanda (42), Victor Vilakazi (32), Price Ndlovu (35), Cosmos Ncube (45), Cabangani Kunene (38), Wilfred Ngubeni (45), Goodman Ndlovu (36), Tandai Thafirei (29), Lucas Mazibc (27), Samuel Mlambo (43) and Senzo Mpofu, whose age is unknown at this stage appeared in court on Tuesday.

The foreign nationals are facing 6 counts of attempted murder, 3 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 5 counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, 2 counts of possession of ammunition, and 12 counts of being illegal in the country.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the accused were handcuffed after police received information about the robbery.

“Upon their arrival, it is alleged that the accused started shooting, however, the police managed to arrest the accused persons. Out of the 13 accused, only Mlambo is legal in the country, however, Vilakazi and Ngubeni allege that they possess South African identity documents, though the Department of Home Affairs is still yet to confirm this.”

“One accused is currently in hospital, after he sustained injuries when he fell off the palisade fence trying, to flee from the crime scene,” Mahanjana said.

The matter was postponed to 26 April 2022, for the accused to appoint a legal representative.

Meanwhile, a group of seven men accused in the murder of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi in the violent Dieplsloot protests have appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, four counts of assault GBH, robbery with aggravating circumstances and extortion.

Nyathi was beaten and burnt to death in Diepsloot on 7 April 2022.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said the rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism, wherein Zimbabwean nationals were allegedly attacked by a group of Diepsloot residents, that accused them of committing crimes in the area.

“The group is alleged to have robbed some of the victims of their belongings and demanded money in exchange for the release of those in captivity.”

Mjonondwane said all the accused were remanded in custody until 22 April 2022 to acquire legal representation.

