Hillary Gardee’s suspected killers appear in court

Citizen Reporter

Three suspects who have been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

Hillary Gardee’s murder

The 28 year old’s body was discovered last week in the Sabie area outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, four days after she was reported missing.

Gardee – the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee – was laid to rest on Saturday weekend in Mbombela.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee’s murder

Mpumalanga police initially arrested a 39-year-old male suspect on Friday after announcing their 72-hour plan to find Gardee’s killers.

At the weekend, two more suspects were handcuffed, bringing to three the number of suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder that has gripped the nation.

The Gardee family and the leadership of the EFF are expected to be present in court on Monday when the suspects are due to appear.

[HAPPENING NOW]: Fighters for Economic Freedom in our Lifetime outside Nelspruit Magistrates Court to support the Gardee Family.



Today, 3 suspects in the Hillary Gardee case are appearing in court. #RIPHillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/1Cm8TGe0Rb— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 9, 2022

Well connected suspects

According to weekend media reports, the suspects arrested for Gardee’s murder are reportedly well connected.

An Eswatini-born civil servant-cum-politician and the adopted son of an eminent politician are reportedly among the three suspects nabbed, City Press reported.

Mpumalanga police said more suspects were expected to be arrested as the investigation continued.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Police activate 72-hour plan to find her killers