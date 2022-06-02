Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy to be reported to Legal Practice Council

Faizel Patel

TT Thobane, the instructing attorney for accused one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, on Thursday said they will be reporting Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy to the Legal Practice Council.

This comes after Moonsamy accused Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the five men standing trial for the murder of Meyiwa, of character assassination and defaming Kumalo.

During his cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia on Wednesday, Teffo said he had an eyewitness that would testify before the Pretoria High Court that Khumalo pulled the trigger that eventually led to Meyiwa’s death.

Mosia, a forensic police officer who processed the crime scene, said he had no response to the claim that Khumalo might have accidentally shot Meyiwa, who was her boyfriend at the time of his death.

Moonsamy, said Khumalo had been prejudiced publicly by Teffo’s claims in court and accused him of using the musician as a scapegoat for the defence.

“My client is definitely being prejudiced publicly and this has been going on for almost eight years,” Moonsamy said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday evening.

“We cannot wait to hear that eyewitness evidence […] we are not going to stand by and be shaken by it.”

Thobane said he will also open a criminal complaint of defeating the ends of justice against Moonsamy, after she had also been accused of allegedly intimidating witnesses.

During his testimony, Mosia also told court that the Meyiwa murder scene may have been contaminated.

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

The five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli, have denied killing the soccer superstar and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

