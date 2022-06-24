Couple pleads guilty to defrauding KZN blind and deaf society of R13 million

Citizen Reporter

A Durban couple has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and theft amounting to R13 million at KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf society.

Ruvanya Ramiah and Ayush Rambally admitted guilt at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

According to National Prosecuting Authority Regional Spokesperson in KZN Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Ramiah pleaded guilty to 345 charges of fraud amounting to over R12 million, while Rambally pleaded guilty to 79 charges of theft amounting to R1.7 million.

The duo will remain in custody as they were denied bail, and the matter was remanded to 4 August 2022, for pre-sentencing and correctional supervision reports.

The thefts

Ramiah was employed as a finance officer at the Society from March 2012 to February 2019, during which time she abused her position.

“Her duties included salary payments and general payments, and she had access to and control of the Society’s banking accounts,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She admitted to paying herself inflated salaries multiple times a month, and creating false payments to suppliers and fabricated evidence to support those payments.

The money she stole was transferred into her account and that of her husband Rambally.

In court, Ramabally admitted to taking the money knowing that he was not entitled to it as he was not an employee of the Society.

“He admitted to being aware that his actions were unlawful and intended to permanently deprive the Society of the funds, which he would use for his and his wife’s purposes,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

