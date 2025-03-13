Two Limpopo men to appear in court for rape and robbery at student campus

Police are urging robbery victims in Bolobedu to come forward and identify recovered devices that may belong to them.

Two male suspects, aged 18 and 24, are set to appear in Kgapane Magistrate’s Court on Friday in Limpopo.

They face charges of possession of suspected stolen property, business robbery and four counts of rape.

The charges stem from an incident at a student campus in Phaphadi Village in the Bolobedu policing area.

The arrests were made following a collaborative operation conducted by the Mopani Tracking Team and Tzaneen Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Students robbed and raped on campus

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Saturday, 22 February 2025, at approximately 11pm, when an unknown male intruder entered the residential compound housing female students from a local college in Phaphadi village.

“He grabbed eight of them at gunpoint, led four of them into a passage and ultimately raped them,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng previously said reports stated that the students were asleep when the incident happened.

One student was heard screaming for help after she went outside to fetch water.

“A 21-year-old complainant saw an unknown African male wearing a black balaclava, black jersey, blue jeans, black gloves, and white sneakers who pointed them with a firearm,” Thakeng said.

“The eight female students were instructed to undress, and four of them, aged between 20 and 21, were raped.”

“Afterward, he robbed them of their cellphones before fleeing the scene on foot,” Mashaba reported.

The stolen devices were a Samsung A04 and Nokia C10 cellphones.

Mashaba stated that the victims subsequently reported the incident to law enforcement, prompting an investigation.

Arrests and evidence recovery

According to Mashaba, on Tuesday, investigators located one male suspect in Bellview village, where he was found in possession of one of the stolen cellphones.

Unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for having the device, he was immediately arrested.

“Further information led members to another address where the second African male was discovered, and upon searching his house, multiple cellphones and a bank card belonging to one of the victims were found hidden under the bed,” Mashaba stated.

Both suspects were taken into custody at Bolobedu Police Station on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

The victims positively identified their stolen cellphones among the recovered items.

Community assistance requested

Mashaba said the police are now calling on residents in the Bolobedu policing area who have lost cellphones or been victims of robbery to come forward to identify potentially recovered devices.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Dalton Makhubela at 082 414 6043, 082 414 2953, or the Bolobedu Police Station directly.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the investigating team for their “sterling job in ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are brought to book to face the full might of the law.”

Mashaba confirmed that the police investigation is ongoing.

